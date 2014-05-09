May 9 British life insurer Resolution Ltd said it would miss its full-year profitability target due to the annuities market reforms announced by Finance Minister George Osborne in his mid-March budget.

Resolution, which buys underperforming domestic life insurers and merges them into a more profitable group, said it would not meet its value of new business target of 10 percent per annum. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)