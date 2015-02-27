TOKYO Feb 27 Resona Holdings Inc, Japan's fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Friday it will pay back the remaining 128 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in public bailout money after its shareholders meeting in June.

Resona, effectively nationalised in 2003 after it sank under the weight of bad loans, received over 3 trillion yen in public funds. It has been paying down the bailout money and had said previously it would be able to pay back everything by the end of March 2018. ($1 = 118.9400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)