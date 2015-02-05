TOKYO Feb 6 Nippon Life Insurance Co is in the final stages of talks to take a stake in Japanese banking group Resona Holdings Inc, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

Under the tie-up, Nippon Life's insurance products would be sold at Resona branches, the Yomiuri said, without citing sources.

Nippon Life would take a stake worth "several tens of billions of yen," the paper said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Ami Miyazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)