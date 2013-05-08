TOKYO May 9 Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc
plans to finish repaying the 871.6 billion yen ($8.8
billion) in public funds it still owes the government in five
years, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.
The banking group has already paid back 2.25 trillion yen of
the 3.12 trillion yen in bailout money it received from the
government, and is negotiating the details for repaying the
remainder, the Nikkei said.
Resona plans to pay back 300 billion yen to 400 billion yen
in the current business year ending March 2014, the newspaper
said.
Resona received bailout money in a government rescue in 2003
and sector-wide recapitalisations in the late 1990s.
($1 = 99.0750 Japanese yen)
