* Plans to pay back all of $8.8 bln bailout money in five years

* Plans to buy back Y400 bln preferred shares from gov't FY2013/14 (Recasts with source confirmation)

TOKYO May 9 Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc is set to unveil a plan to pay off a government debt worth 872 billion yen ($8.8 billion) in five years, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, ending more than a decade-old bailout.

Japan's fourth-largest lender by assets remains stuck with several tranches of the public money, which it received in the late 1990s and 2003. Under the plan, it will buy back about 400 billion yen worth of preferred shares owned by the government in the financial year through March 2014, said the sources who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The government, which also owns about 260 billion yen worth common shares in Resona, will sell them on the market in the near future and the bank will buy some of them back, the source said.

Resona is scheduled to announce results for the year ended in March on Friday, when the repayment scheme is expected to be made public, the sources said.

In a statement, Resona said nothing had been decided and its spokesman declined to comment further.

Resona received the bailout money in the late 1990s after Japan's asset bubble had burst, and when it was effectively nationalised under the weight of bad debts in 2003.

At its peak, Resona's public money stood at a little over 3 trillion yen.

Resona is one of the few major banks still with government bailout money on its books.

In March, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, Japan's fifth-largest banking group, said it would repay 200 billion yen in public rescue funds, ending more than a decade of partial government ownership. ($1 = 98.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse, Dominic Lau and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)