By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO May 10 Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc plans to pay off the 870 billion yen ($8.8 billion) debt it owes the government by early 2018, ending a bailout that began over a decade ago.

Under the plan announced on Friday, Resona will buy back from the government preferred shares worth up to 300 billion yen and 100 billion yen worth of common shares during the current financial year, which ends in March 2014.

The rest of the public debt will be repaid in instalments over the next five years, the bank said. Resona is Japan's fourth largest lender in terms of assets.

"Our earning performance has come in better than initially expected in the past two years, and as a result, we have bigger-than-expected retained earnings," Resona President Kazuhiro Higashi told reporters.

"Better stock performance also helped," he said after the bank reported an 8.5 percent increase in net profits for the 2012/13 financial year.

The government bailed out Resona, which focuses on domestic retail and lending to small-to-medium size businesses, and other major banks in the late 1990s to prevent mounting bad loans from triggering a financial meltdown. Resona was effectively nationalised in 2003 after it failed to shake off bad loans.

At one point, Resona owed just over 3 trillion yen of public funds, with the government holding massive amounts of common and preferred stock.

"We see a repayment period of five to seven years from now as reasonable," said Nomura bank analyst Ken Takamiya, adding that his calculations factor in Resona accumulating some 100 billion yen a year of retained earnings.

Resona, Shinsei Bank and Aozora Bank are the only major banks that still owe the government bailout funds. Aozora last year unveiled a plan to pay back about 180 billion yen over a decade, while Shinsei has yet to announce a repayment scheme.

In March, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, Japan's fifth-largest banking group, repaid the remaining 200 billion yen of public money it owed, ending more than a decade of partial government ownership.

Regional lender Chiba Kogyo Bank also said on Friday it would ask shareholders' approval for paying back 60 billion yen in public funds at a meeting scheduled for June. ($1 = 99.3050 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Emi Emoto and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Miral Fahmy)