(In May 6 story, corrects headline and second bullet point to say company reported net income, not a loss, of $0.03 per share)

BANGALORE May 7 May 6 Resource America Inc : * Reports operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2013 * Q2 earnings per share $0.03 * Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations