SYDNEY, Nov 26 The number of resource projects reaching financial commitment in Australia has fallen as sagging minerals and energy prices lead companies to tighten their belts, the government's chief commodities forecaster said on Wednesday.

In the six months to October, just three new projects worth A$597 million ($510 million) reached the committed stage, the lowest number and value of projects in a decade, the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) said.

"Declining commodity prices have continued to weigh on investment decisions with many developers revisiting project feasibility studies amid weaker than expected prices," the bureau said.

As of October, 44 resource projects worth A$228 billion stood at the committed stage, down from 48 projects worth A$229 billion ($195.22 billion) in April, BREE said.

Prices of metallurgical coal used in steel making and thermal coal for power generation, mined in abundance in Australia, are the lowest in more than half a decade, due to global oversupply and a shift to cheaper shale gas in the United States.

Other staples have also fallen, with iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI down 48 percent this year, while oil and copper have slipped 25 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

The lower prices are driving resources companies to focus on improving productivity of exisiting operations rather than make new investments.

Global miner BHP Billiton said this week it is aiming to cut running costs by $4 billion, while rival Rio Tinto is expected to unveil similar austerity measures at a briefing on Friday.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil and other gas projects accounted for around 87 percent of the value of Australian projects at the committed stage, according to BREE.

Seven LNG projects, worth an estimated $200 billion, are under construction in Australia, enough to make the nation the world's largest producer of the super-chilled fuel by the time the last is commissioned around 2018.

The plants will add about 62 million tonnes of annual LNG capacity to the existing 24.4 million tonnes.

But higher-than-average wages, rising production costs and mounting competition from North America and East Africa could stymie the potential for future growth, according to the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association. ($1 = 1.1701 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)