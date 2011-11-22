* 3 billion to join middle class by 2030, spur huge demand
* Long-term investment needs, short-term politics mismatched
* China's centralised planning to help fill gap
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 22 Short-term political
decision-making and market forces in the West may prevent needed
action in the commodity and energy sectors to avoid shocks as 3
billion more people join the resource-hungry middle classes by
2030, authors of a report warned.
Rich countries may have to learn from centralised planning
in China, which can take long-term decisions to boost supply and
productivity in resources, said authors of the study from the
McKinsey Global Institute, the research arm of the consultancy.
The report, "Resource Revolution", outlines the need for
trillions of dollars in new investment, tough political
decisions and moves to boost efficiency to feed a huge demand
for commodities while tackling climate change.
"One of the big challenges in addressing this is a duration
mis-match," said Richard Dobbs, director of the institute.
"It's a 10-15 year problem, climate change is maybe a
20-year problem, but our political time horizons at the
moment... are on two to three years duration."
In the long-run, Dobbs is confident the world will
eventually meet soaring demand in emerging countries for
everything from cars to urban homes, but the road may be rocky.
"The real question is over the next 20 years whether we move
fast enough to have a soft landing, where we have the resources,
have the supply, have the productivity," he said.
"Or whether we go through a pretty unpleasant period of
quite spiky prices, urban unrest, social effects and slowdown in
economic growth."
PRODUCTIVITY GAINS
The report lists 130 ways to boost productivity in resources
but urges governments to prioritise, since 15 of them account
for 75 percent of the total potential results.
The top three, accounting for one-third of potential
efficiency savings, are relatively prosaic: making buildings
more energy efficient, boosting yields on large-scale farms and
reducing waste after crops are harvested.
The 209-page report says that taking advantage of
productivity opportunities would cost about $900 billion per
year, but would help compensate for about 30 percent of the
soaring demand for resources expected over the next two decades.
The scale of investment needed may force rethinks of old
orthodoxies.
"It's going to throw up some questions about the
relationship between the state and markets," said another of the
authors, Jeremy Oppenheim, a director at McKinsey & Company's
sustainability and resource productivity practice.
"Some of these issues are only addressed through planning,
and planning went out of fashion big time, as you know, across
market-driven economies."
While China and India are the main drivers for the massive
rise in demand for resources, including a projected 80 percent
jump in steel consumption, China's political system is already
helping to come to the rescue.
"The China story is an interesting one, by the nature of
their political system, the duration of their decision making is
very matched to the duration of the problem, so it's in China's
interests to flood the world with capital," Dobbs said.
"Anyone who wants to open a mine, China will provide the
funding for it. It's very logical for China even if the returns
are relatively low, because it helps bring down prices over
time."
China has its own challenges, one of which relates to its
unsustainable energy subsidies, Oppenheim said.
The report urged nations to scrap $1 trillion of subsidies
on resources to encourage more efficient use and create a more
predictable long-term framework for private sector investment.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)