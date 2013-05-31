* Chairman Brufau says does not want to recover YPF
* Wants Argentina to pay for the loss of the asset
MADRID May 31 Spanish oil major Repsol
wants compensation for the expropriation of its stake in
Argentine oil company YPF rather than its return,
Chairman Antonio Brufau said on Friday.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez seized Repsol's
majority stake in YPF last year in a loss for the Spanish
company which has been valued at $10.5 billion.
Repsol has sued Argentina for compensation, but media
reports in recent months said there have been out-of-court
negotiations in which YPF offered Repsol a share of the
lucrative Vaca Muerta shale project.
"We don't mean to recover the asset, we just want to be paid
for an asset that was ours and that formed an intrinsic part of
this company," Brufau told shareholders at the company's annual
general meeting.
Brufau said he was willing to negotiate with Argentina over
YPF but that any agreement with Fernandez's government is "very,
very far away".
Repsol has said it would be open to a mixed compensation
package in the form of cash, bonds or liquid assets, but given
Argentina's financial difficulties there are few prospects for
any quick deal.