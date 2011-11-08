* Q3 adj EPS $0.05 vs est $0.04

* Q3 rev $33.9 mln vs est $33.8 mln

* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.03-$0.04 vs est $0.05

* Sees Q4 rev $34-$35 mln vs est $35.9 mln

* Shares fall 6 pct in extended trade

Nov 8 Responsys Inc posted market-beating quarterly results as subscription and professional services revenue grew, but the Web-based marketing software provider forecast fourth-quarter profit and revenue below analysts' expectations.

Shares of San Bruno, California-based Responsys fell 6 percent, post-market. They closed at $9.90 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

For the current quarter, the company -- which designs software and services for creating email, mobile phone, and social media campaigns -- expects an adjusted profit of 3-4 cents a share on sales of $34-$35 million.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 5 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $35.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-Sept net income was $1.4 million, or 3 cents a share.

Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, whose rivals include Constant Contact Inc , privately-owned ExactTarget and Alliance Data Systems Corp , rose 51 percent to $33.9 million.

Subscription revenue, which accounts for 70 percent of total revenue, rose 44 percent.

Analysts expected earnings of 4 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $33.8 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)