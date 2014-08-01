Aug 1 Restamax Oyj : * Says purchased a majority of Staff Invest group's labour hire service operations * Says purchase price for the object of corporate acquisition is approximately EUR 7.7 million * Says the purchase price will be paid in cash * Says final purchase price will be determined based on financial statements issued on 31 July 2014 no later than on 31 December 2014 * Says acquisition comprises about 75% of all Staff Invest group's business operations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage