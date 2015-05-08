May 8 Restamax Oyj : * Says Q1 revenue 22.4 million euros versus 15.9 million euros year ago * Q1 EBITDA was 2.6 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago * Estimates that the group will reach a turnover of over 100 million euros during the 2015 financial period * Sees EBITDA and operating profit to increase proportionally compared to the