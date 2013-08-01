(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to
company being Canadian. It is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.)
Aug 1 Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp
said it would buy privately held Restat LLC
for $409.5 million to expand its client base.
Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) administer health plans and
drug benefits for employers and run mail-order pharmacies. They
help cut costs by encouraging more use of generic drugs.
Lisle, Illinois-based Catamaran said it expects the
acquisition to add $20 million in annual synergies once
completed, likely by the fourth quarter.
The company, which reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit, expects to finance the deal with cash on
hand and its revolving credit.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Restat provides
prescription claim processing and PBM services for self-funded
employers and third-party administrators among others.
Catamaran said it expects to incur transaction costs of
about $10 million in the fourth quarter.
The company's second-quarter profit more than doubled as it
added customers and prescription claim volumes increased.
Net income rose to $63.4 million, or 31 cents per share, in
the quarter ended June 30 from $27.3 million, or 20 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 49 cents per share, above the
average analyst estimate of 44 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 101 percent to $3.4 billion.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)