Oct 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc
, formed last year out of Burger King's takeover
of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, said third-quarter profit
soared from the preceding quarter, helped by new restaurants and
lower costs.
The company, posting third-quarter results for the first
time, said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $49.6
million, or 24 cents per share, from $9.6 million, or 5 cents
per share, in the second quarter.
The Oakville, Ontario-based company's revenue fell 2 percent
to $1.02 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30.
