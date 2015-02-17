Feb 17 Restaurant Brands International Inc , formed out of Burger King's takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, reported a net loss in its first quarterly results after the merger.

Restaurant Brands posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $514.2 million, or $2.52 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

The company reported total revenue of $416.3 million.

U.S. fast-food chain Burger King bought Tim Hortons for C$12.64 billion last August, creating the world's third-largest fast-food restaurant group. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)