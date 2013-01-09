UPDATE 2-Old Mutual break-up on track for 2018 despite UK tech issues-CEO
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
LONDON Jan 9 Restaurant Group PLC : * Turnover for the 52 weeks to 30 December 2012 was 9% ahead of prior year * Profits for 52 weeks to 30 December expected to be just ahead of the
consensus of market forecasts. * For the 52 weeks to 30 December 2012 like-for-like sales were up 4.5%
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.