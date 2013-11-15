Nov 15 Restaurant Group PLC : * After 45 weeks trade in 2013, total sales are 9.1% ahead of the comparable

period in 2012 * Like-for-like sales are 3.5% ahead, in line with expectations * Expect to open a total of between 33 and 35 new restaurants in 2013 * Anticipate opening more new restaurants in 2014 than in 2013 * On track to meet expectations for the full year. * Group has traded well since end of August, with like-for-like sales growth in