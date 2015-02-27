Feb 27 Restaurant Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 7.4 percent to 78.1 million stg

* Fy revenue rose 10 percent to 635 million stg

* Final dividend 9.3 penceper share

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 15.4 penceper share

* New financial year with total sales up 9.5% and like-for-like sales up 2.5% for 8 weeks to 22 february 2015

* 42- 50 new sites expected for 2015