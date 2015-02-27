UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Feb 27 Restaurant Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 7.4 percent to 78.1 million stg
* Fy revenue rose 10 percent to 635 million stg
* Final dividend 9.3 penceper share
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 15.4 penceper share
* New financial year with total sales up 9.5% and like-for-like sales up 2.5% for 8 weeks to 22 february 2015
* 42- 50 new sites expected for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.