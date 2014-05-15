LONDON May 15 Restaurant Group, known
in Britain for its Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's chains, said
it was on track for a strong first-half performance after a
healthy rise in sales.
The group, which last month named managing director Danny
Breithaupt as its new chief executive after long-serving boss
Andrew Page retired, said sales at outlets open over a year rose
4 percent in the first 19 weeks of trading, and were up 11
percent including revenues from new sites.
The company, which owns over 400 pubs and restaurants mainly
in airports, leisure and retail outlets, has been upbeat on its
expansion prospects due to an improving UK economy. The firm,
which saw annual profit rise 13 percent in 2013, said it planned
to open 36-43 new sites this year.
It said the 15 new restaurants opened so far this year were
trading well and added that the quality of its new site pipeline
over the next three years was the strongest it had seen since
before the onset of the financial crisis.
Shares in Restaurant Group closed at 623.5 pence on
Wednesday, up 28 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at
1.26 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)