UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said it was more cautious than previously on its outlook for 2016, and reported slowing sales growth after Christmas, sending its shares down nearly 15 percent.
Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's, said the trading environment had become more difficult in recent months.
The company said like-for-like sales rose 1.5 percent for the 52 weeks to Dec. 27. In November it said like-for-like sales had grown 2 percent in the 45 weeks to Nov. 8. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.