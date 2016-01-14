* Shares fall more than 18 percent

* Sales growth slowed over Christmas (Adds analyst comment, background; updates shares)

Jan 14 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said it was more cautious than previously on its outlook for 2016, and reported slowing sales growth after Christmas, sending its shares down more than 18 percent.

Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's, said the trading environment had become more difficult in recent months, citing the impacts of a possible exit by the UK from the European Union and new wage laws.

The announcement comes two days after Greggs Plc, which runs a chain of bakery shops, said sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower footfalls.

N+1 Singer analyst Sahill Shan said the company's December performance had been hurt by a combination of too much competition, lower footfalls and floods in Scotland and Northern England.

Shan said it was unclear whether the company's peers, which include Marston's Plc and Greene King Plc, would also see an impact from these events.

The Christmas period has seen British retailers struggle as poor weather dampened customer enthusiasm for their products.

A majority of analysts are positive on the company, with 9 of 15 brokerages rating the stock a "buy" or higher, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Confidence in what was once a sector star will be shaken," Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram wrote in a note to clients. Batram cut his rating on the stock to "sell" from "add".

The company said like-for-like sales rose 1.5 percent for the 52 weeks to Dec. 27, which analysts said implied a slowing of about 1 percent compared to its performance in November.

Shares in the company were trading down 13 percent at 555 pence at 0954 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, the worst performers on the pan-European Stoxx 600. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)