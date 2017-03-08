March 8 Britain's Restaurant Group, the
owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all
of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a
3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.
"It is clear that we had added an unsustainable premium to
pricing in our Leisure businesses and that changes to our menus
had been insufficiently tested with our customers," said
Restaurant Group, which runs chains such as Chiquito and Coast
to Coast.
Adjusted pretax profit for 2016 fell 11.2 percent to 77.1
million pounds on revenue up 3.7 percent to 710.7 million pounds
($867.20 million).
($1 = 0.8195 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)