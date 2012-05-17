* Like-for-like sales rise 4 pct in first 19 weeks of the
year
* Sees "significant uplift" in sales since end Feb
* Plans to open up to 30 new restaurants this year
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, May 17 Britain's The Restaurant Group
, which owns the Frankie & Benny's chains, said trading
had picked up since the end of February, bucking the trend of
worsening consumer morale in the country.
The company said on Thursday that like-for-like sales rose 4
percent over the first 19 weeks of the year compared to the same
period last year, and that there had been a "significant uplift"
in sales over the last ten weeks.
The sales rise defies deteriorating consumer morale as
Britons worry more about their jobs and after a squeeze on
disposable incomes due to rising prices, muted wage growth and
government austerity measures.
The company in February reported disappointing sales for the
first two months of the year, but predicted at the time that it
would see a turnaround as inflation eased and discretionary
spending increased.
"The group is trading in line with expectations and is on
track to report a strong first half performance," the company
said in a statement.
British pub and brewing group Marston's Plc also
posted positive results on Thursday, which it attributed to its
strategy of increasing food sales and targeting family consumers
searching for value in a struggling economy.
The Restaurant Group, which also operates the Garfunkel's
and Chiquito chains, said it would open between 25 and 30 new
restaurants this year and that a new restaurant brand, "Coast to
Coast" was performing well.
Shares in the company, which have fallen 9 percent over the
last three months, closed at 277 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
firm at 552 million pounds ($879 million).
($1 = 0.6282 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Hoskins)