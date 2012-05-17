* Like-for-like sales rise 4 pct in first 19 weeks of the year

* Sees "significant uplift" in sales since end Feb

* Plans to open up to 30 new restaurants this year (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, May 17 Britain's The Restaurant Group , which owns the Frankie & Benny's chains, said trading had picked up since the end of February, bucking the trend of worsening consumer morale in the country.

The company said on Thursday that like-for-like sales rose 4 percent over the first 19 weeks of the year compared to the same period last year, and that there had been a "significant uplift" in sales over the last ten weeks.

The sales rise defies deteriorating consumer morale as Britons worry more about their jobs and after a squeeze on disposable incomes due to rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures.

The company in February reported disappointing sales for the first two months of the year, but predicted at the time that it would see a turnaround as inflation eased and discretionary spending increased.

"The group is trading in line with expectations and is on track to report a strong first half performance," the company said in a statement.

British pub and brewing group Marston's Plc also posted positive results on Thursday, which it attributed to its strategy of increasing food sales and targeting family consumers searching for value in a struggling economy.

The Restaurant Group, which also operates the Garfunkel's and Chiquito chains, said it would open between 25 and 30 new restaurants this year and that a new restaurant brand, "Coast to Coast" was performing well.

Shares in the company, which have fallen 9 percent over the last three months, closed at 277 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm at 552 million pounds ($879 million). ($1 = 0.6282 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Hoskins)