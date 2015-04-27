Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc , the company formed out of Burger King's takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, said its loss narrowed in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2014.
The company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $8.1 million, or 4 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $514.2 million, or $2.52 per share, in the fourth quarter.
Revenue more than doubled to $932 million. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
BERLIN/PARIS, April 5 BlaBlaCar, whose amateur chauffeurs share costs with passengers on long-distance journeys, will offer them cheaper car leases through French bank Societe Generale in the latest threat to traditional transport models.