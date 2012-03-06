WELLINGTON, March 7 New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd reported on Wednesday a fall in sales because of fewer stores in earthquake hit Christchurch and sale of shops.

The company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks and Pizza Hut franchises, said same store sales were down 2.5 percent on a year earlier.

KFC sales were flat, but Pizza Hut fell as it sold some of its stores to independent operators, and Starbucks managed a slight rise.

The company said it would report its full year result on April 3 but gave no guidance on earnings.

Shares in Restaurant Brands last traded down 2.5 percent at NZ$1.94, hovering around its lowest level hit in about two years. The stock has fallen around 6 percent since the start of 2012. (Gyles Beckford)