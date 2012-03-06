WELLINGTON, March 7 New Zealand fast food
operator Restaurant Brands Ltd reported on Wednesday a
fall in sales because of fewer stores in earthquake hit
Christchurch and sale of shops.
The company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks and Pizza Hut
franchises, said same store sales were down 2.5 percent on a
year earlier.
KFC sales were flat, but Pizza Hut fell as it sold some of
its stores to independent operators, and Starbucks managed a
slight rise.
The company said it would report its full year result on
April 3 but gave no guidance on earnings.
Shares in Restaurant Brands last traded down 2.5 percent at
NZ$1.94, hovering around its lowest level hit in about two
years. The stock has fallen around 6 percent since the start of
2012.
(Gyles Beckford)