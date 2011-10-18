WELLINGTON Oct 19 New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd's first half profit fell 44 percent on weaker sales, with the full year result likely to be lower, the company said on Wednesday.

The operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Starbucks chains said net profit after tax for the period, fell to NZ$7.5 ($6 million) from NZ$13.9 million the year before.

It declared a dividend of 6.5 cents a share compared with last year's 7 cps.

Excluding non trading items the profit fell 38 percent to NZ$8.6 million from NZ$13.9 million.

Last month it reported a fall in second quarter sales and said there was pressure on sales and margins, which had cut profits.

Group revenue fell 5.5 percent to NZ$166.8 million.

It said it expected a lift in the second half on improved consumer sentiment and the impact of the Rugby World Cup. It forecast a full year profit of around NZ$20 million.

Restaurant Brand shares closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.16. ($1=NZ$1.25)

(Gyles Beckford)