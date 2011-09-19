WELLINGTON, Sept 20 New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands has reported a 6.5 percent fall in second-quarter sales due to store closures in Christchurch following an earthquake and the sale of some stores.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday total sales for the 16 weeks to Sept. 12 were NZ$93.9 million ($76.9 million), down NZ$6.5 million on a year ago.

Shares in Restaurant Brands, which operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Starbucks franchises, last traded down 0.5 percent at NZ$2.23. The company has fallen around 15 percent so far this year against a 1 percent fall in the benchmark NZX-50 index .

($1=NZ$1.22) (Reporting by Michael Smith)