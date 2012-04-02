Britain's FTSE up as Barclays, RSA gains outweigh ex-divs
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's blue-chip index edged up on Thursday as strong showings from Barclays, Intu and RSA outweighed losses through companies going ex-dividend.
WELLINGTON, April 3 New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd reported a 30 percent fall in full year profit on Tuesday as sales fell, and said it was looking to hold its profitability in a tight market.
The company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks and Pizza Hut franchises, reported a net profit of NZ$16.9 million ($14 million) for the year to Feb 27 compared with NZ$24.3 million a year earlier.
Last month the group said same store sales were down 2.5 percent on a year ago, with KFC sales flat, lower Pizza Hut revenue, and a slight rise for Starbucks.
Group revenue fell nearly 5 percent to NZ$308.9 million, mainly because of the impact of the Christchurch earthquake on sales and the sale of some Pizza Hut stores to franchisees.
Shares in Restaurant Brands closed on Monday at NZ$1.86, down around 10 percent so far this year, and just above the two-year low struck last week.
The company, which declared a dividend of 9.5 cents a share against last year's 10 cents, said the retail climate was tough, but it regarded the profit as satisfactory after last year's strong result.
"The company is expected to produce a result of at least the same level in the year ahead," it said in a statement.
It said it was on track to open three or four stores of its fourth franchise chain, Carl's Jr burgers, in the second half of the year.
($1=NZ$1.21) (Gyles Beckford)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's blue-chip index edged up on Thursday as strong showings from Barclays, Intu and RSA outweighed losses through companies going ex-dividend.
PARIS, Feb 23 PSA Group's proposed acquisition of Opel would swiftly create savings and value from the General Motors European division's turnaround and complementary brands, the French carmaker's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.
PARIS, Feb 23 Leading French telecoms group Orange does not plan to buy Vivendi's Canal Plus pay TV business but is open to a partnership on sports rights, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Thursday.