WELLINGTON, April 3 New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd reported a 30 percent fall in full year profit on Tuesday as sales fell, and said it was looking to hold its profitability in a tight market.

The company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks and Pizza Hut franchises, reported a net profit of NZ$16.9 million ($14 million) for the year to Feb 27 compared with NZ$24.3 million a year earlier.

Last month the group said same store sales were down 2.5 percent on a year ago, with KFC sales flat, lower Pizza Hut revenue, and a slight rise for Starbucks.

Group revenue fell nearly 5 percent to NZ$308.9 million, mainly because of the impact of the Christchurch earthquake on sales and the sale of some Pizza Hut stores to franchisees.

Shares in Restaurant Brands closed on Monday at NZ$1.86, down around 10 percent so far this year, and just above the two-year low struck last week.

The company, which declared a dividend of 9.5 cents a share against last year's 10 cents, said the retail climate was tough, but it regarded the profit as satisfactory after last year's strong result.

"The company is expected to produce a result of at least the same level in the year ahead," it said in a statement.

It said it was on track to open three or four stores of its fourth franchise chain, Carl's Jr burgers, in the second half of the year.

($1=NZ$1.21) (Gyles Beckford)