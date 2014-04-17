INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
April 17 Restaurant Group Plc :
* Partial disposal of interest in Living Ventures Group (LVG)
* Announces disposal of part of its interest in Living Ventures Group following sale of Gusto business to a new company backed by Palatine Private Equity LLP and LVG Management
* Net proceeds of disposal will be distributed by way of a special dividend of 3.45 pence per share to shareholders
* TRG is receiving 7 mln stg of cash proceeds in respect of this disposal and resulting profit on disposal will be treated as an exceptional item in TRG's next results announcement
* Following disposal, TRG's only remaining interest in LVG will be a 4 mln stg loan note in Blackhouse Grill Group
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.