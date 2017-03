LONDON Nov 14 Restaurant Group Plc

* After 45 weeks trade in 2014, total sales are 10.3% ahead

* Like-For-Like sales are 3.0% ahead

* Sales have shown lower growth since end of august and we are seeing some cost pressures

* Still expect to report good full year results, showing material progress on prior year