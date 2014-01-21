LONDON Jan 21 Restaurant Group, known in Britain for its Frankie & Benny and Chiquito Chains, said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Andrew Page would retire in August 2014.

The company, which owns more than 400 pubs and restaurants, said it had started the search for a new CEO and would consider both internal and external candidates.

Page, who has been with the company for 12 years, will continue to work with the company as an advisor to the chairman.