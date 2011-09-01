(Adds details)

* H1 adj pretax profit up 8 pct at 24.4 mln stg

* Sees making further progress this year

Sept 1 Restaurant Group Plc shrugged off concerns related to rising input costs and lower consumer morale by posting an 8 percent rise in its first-half adjusted pretax profit, and said it expected to make further progress this year.

The company, which owns the Garfunkel's and Frankie & Benny's chains, said on Thursday year-to-date total turnover was up 7 percent and like-for-like sales climbed 2.75 percent.

"Despite the recent raft of downbeat newsflow, and the disturbances in early August, we've made a good start to the second half," Chief Executive Andrew Page said in a statement.

For the 26 weeks to July 3, the adjusted pretax profit came in at 24.4 million pounds ($39.7 million), compared with 22.6 million pounds last year. Revenue grew 7.5 percent to 234 million pounds.

In May, Restaurant Group had said its total sales for the first 18 weeks of the new financial year grew 5.5 percent, but saw tough market conditions ahead on a fragile consumer confidence.

Restaurant Group shares closed at 285.9 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 560 million pounds.

