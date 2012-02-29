* Says like-for-like sales for 8 weeks of 2012 down 2 pct

* 2011 adj pretax profit 60.3 mln stg vs 54 mln stg last yr

Feb 29 Restaurant Group Plc, owner of the Frankie & Benny's chains, reported a 2 percent fall in like-for-like sales since the beginning of 2012, but expected conditions to improve once inflation eased and discretionary spending increased.

"Current trading is disappointing," says analyst Patrick Coffey of Liberum Capital, and attributed it to weak cinema attendance and snowfall in early February.

Coffey expects consensus estimates for 2012 profit before tax to be revised downwards by 3 percent to 64 million pounds.

However, the FTSE 250 company that changed its name to Restaurant Group in 2004 said the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and Olympic Games in 2012 was likely to benefit UK businesses.

For the 52 weeks ended Jan. 1, adjusted pretax profit was 60.3 million pounds, compared with 54 million pounds in the year-ago period, as more people shunned high-street chains and opted for the company's restaurants located in the suburbs.

Group turnover for 2011 rose 7.3 percent from a year ago, while like-for-like sales were up 3.3 percent.

The company, which operates nearly 400 restaurants and pubs, was originally founded in 1987 as City Centre Restaurants with the objective of owning and managing the Garfunkel's chain of restaurants.

Restaurant Group's shares were trading down 3.8 percent at 279.3 pence at 0824 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)