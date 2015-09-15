By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 15
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 Most large U.S. fast-food
chains still serve meat from farm animals that have been
routinely fed antibiotics, consumer groups said in a new report,
which concluded that many companies have not yet laid out plans
to curb the practice.
Subway, Starbucks, KFC and Domino's Pizza
were among the industry leaders graded "F" for their
antibiotic policies in the report from consumer and health
groups, titled "Chain Reaction," released on Tuesday.
The groups, which did not release results to companies prior
to publication, based their grades on public statements, survey
responses and correspondence with individual chains. As a
result, companies given failing grades were not immediately able
to comment.
An estimated 70 percent of antibiotics important to human
health are sold for use in meat and dairy production.
Concern is growing among public health experts that the
overuse of such drugs, particularly those important to human
medicine, are contributing to rising numbers of life-threatening
human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria dubbed
"superbugs."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
estimates that 2 million people are infected with drug resistant
bacteria each year and 23,000 die.
"From bacon cheeseburgers to chicken nuggets, most meat
served by America's chain restaurants comes from animals raised
in industrial-scale facilities, where they are routinely fed
antibiotics to prevent disease that is easily spread in crowded,
unsanitary, stressful conditions," said Kari Hamerschlag, a lead
author of the report who is senior program manager at Friends of
the Earth.
Subway was cited, in particular, for failing to publicly
state a policy or plan to cut antibiotic use in the meats it
buys, despite repeated requests by the report's authors for
clarification.
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Panera Bread,
were top finishers with "A" grades. These popular chains have
won loyal followings for policies that include strict limits on
antibiotic use.
Chick-fil-A, which is making meaningful progress toward its
goal of only buying chicken raised without antibiotics by 2019,
got a "B" in the report.
McDonald's Corp and Dunkin' Donuts got "C"
grades. McDonald's plans to only source chicken raised without
antibiotics important to human medicine by 2017. Dunkin' Donuts
aims to prohibit suppliers from using medically important
antibiotics or antimicrobials in healthy animals, but it has not
set a timeline.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard
Chang)