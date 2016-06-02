UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazil's Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas SA has began talks with rival Inbrands SA over a potential tie-up, which could create a leading apparel retailer with 2.8 billion reais ($781 million) in annual combined revenue and around 730 stores.
In a securities filing, Restoque said that both companies signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential merger. A two-week period for due diligence was agreed upon, the filing said, adding the combined entity would issue new shares once the deal is announced.
($1 = 3.5845 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.