(Follows alerts)
* Bofa Merrill, Goldman Sachs to underwrite IPO
* Intends to use proceeds mainly to repay debt
Sept 9 U.S. furniture retailer, Restoration
Hardware Holdings Inc, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to
raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock.
A source close to the company had told Reuters a year ago
that the company would raise about $300 million in an IPO in the
first half of this year.
In November 2007, Restoration Hardware had agreed to be
taken private in a transaction led by CEO Gary Friedman and
private-equity firm Catterton.
The retailer, which sells furniture, bath linens, lighting
fixtures and other items for homes, said it plans to use
proceeds from its IPO mainly to repay debt.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are the lead
underwriters for the offering, the company said in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)