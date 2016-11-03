LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's
senior bonds are taking a hit on a fresh press report that the
bank is considering liability management on its senior debt as
well as subordinated bonds.
The 1bn 3.375% April 2019s are 85bp wider at 537bp over
mid-swaps, according to TradeWeb. The rest of the Italian
financial sector is largely unchanged on Thursday.
Last week CEO Marco Morelli said the bank was looking at the
entire bond portfolio for conversion into shares and not
necessarily just the sub debt.
(Reporting by Adam Parry, writing by Alex Chambers; editing by
Rob Smith)