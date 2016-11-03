LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's senior bonds are taking a hit on a fresh press report that the bank is considering liability management on its senior debt as well as subordinated bonds.

The 1bn 3.375% April 2019s are 85bp wider at 537bp over mid-swaps, according to TradeWeb. The rest of the Italian financial sector is largely unchanged on Thursday.

Last week CEO Marco Morelli said the bank was looking at the entire bond portfolio for conversion into shares and not necessarily just the sub debt.

(Reporting by Adam Parry, writing by Alex Chambers; editing by Rob Smith)