UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Restructuring Update :
* Lock-up agreement
* Confirms that institutions comprising stakeholder group referred to in that announcement have also undertaken, or, in case of one of institutions, is expected to undertake
* Stakeholder group have also undertaken expected to undertake that they will not transfer equity shares or notes covered by lock-up agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources