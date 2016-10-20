(Adds details)

Oct 20 Swedish food retailer Axfood on Thursday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profits and updated its 2016 profit outlook.

* Q3 operating profit was SEK 599 m (552), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.5% (5.3%)

* Q3 like-for-like sales for group-owned stores increased by 0.7%

* Q3 consolidated net sales amounted to sek 10,853 m

* Axfood updates its profit forecast for 2016 in view of strong profitability during the first three quarters

* Says replaces its previous forecast of "operating profit for 2016 expected to exceed profit for 2015" with a new forecast of an operating profit for 2016 of around SEK 1,900 m

* Operating profit for last year was SEK 1,760 mln

* Says market trend to remain stable and positive. "We are standing by our estimate for food inflation of 1-2 pct during 2016" CEO Anders Stralman said in the report

* Says during third quarter continued to gain market share

* Reuters poll: Axfood Q3 net sales were seen at SEK 10,959 million, EBIT at SEK 588 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik)