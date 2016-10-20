UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds details)
Oct 20 Swedish food retailer Axfood on Thursday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profits and updated its 2016 profit outlook.
* Q3 operating profit was SEK 599 m (552), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.5% (5.3%)
* Q3 like-for-like sales for group-owned stores increased by 0.7%
* Q3 consolidated net sales amounted to sek 10,853 m
* Axfood updates its profit forecast for 2016 in view of strong profitability during the first three quarters
* Says replaces its previous forecast of "operating profit for 2016 expected to exceed profit for 2015" with a new forecast of an operating profit for 2016 of around SEK 1,900 m
* Operating profit for last year was SEK 1,760 mln
* Says market trend to remain stable and positive. "We are standing by our estimate for food inflation of 1-2 pct during 2016" CEO Anders Stralman said in the report
* Says during third quarter continued to gain market share
* Reuters poll: Axfood Q3 net sales were seen at SEK 10,959 million, EBIT at SEK 588 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources