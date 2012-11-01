COLOMBO Nov 1 Group results for the September quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata, as released on Thursday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net profit/(loss) 4,744.2 1,269.0 Revenue 14,510.2 11,596.9 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.594 0.158

Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is one of the heavily weighted share by market capitalisation. ($1 = 129.800 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ken Wills)