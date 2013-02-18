COLOMBO Feb 18 Group results for the December quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata, as released on Monday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q4 2012 Q4 2011 Net profit/(loss) 928.7 1,338.9 Revenue 14,978.2 11,948.9 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.12 0.17

Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo stock exchange in July 2005 and is one of the heavily weighted shares by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)