COLOMBO, Aug 2 Group results for the June quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata, as released on Friday (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q2 2013 Q2 2012 Net profit/(loss) 950.3 879.5 Revenue 15,629.9 14,066.3 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.119 0.110 Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is one of the heavily weighted shares by market capitalisation. ($1 = 131.650 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; editing by Keiron Henderson)