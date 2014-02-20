Feb 20 Packaging products manufacturer Essentra
Plc said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 28
percent as its cigarette filters business posted strong growth
in Asia.
Adjusted pretax profit rose to 119.8 million pounds ($200.23
million) from 93.8 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose
20 percent to 798 million pounds.
The FTSE-250 company said it was well-positioned to deliver
further balanced growth in 2014 and was on track to meet its
2015 revenue expectations.
Essentra, which was earlier known as Filtrona, said revenue
at the company's filter products unit increased 16.5 percent to
269.9 million pounds with sales in Asia contributing 61 percent
of volume.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 10.6 pence
per share.
Essentra shares, which have risen about 50 percent in the
last 12 months, closed at 894 pence on Wednesday on the London
Stock Exchange.