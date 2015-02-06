(Repeats without changes to text)

STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Sweden outdoor appliances maker Husqvarna posted a bigger than expected loss for the fourth quarter on Friday but said it was still aiming to reach an operating margin of 10 percent by next year.

Husqvarna reported an operating loss of 230 million Swedish crowns ($27.92 million) versus a loss of 211 million seen in a Reuters poll and a 308 million loss in the corresponding quarter of 2013.

The fourth quarter is Husqvarna's seasonally weakest and accounts for only roughly 15 percent of annual sales for the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers. ($1 = 8.2389 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)