LONDON, Sept 15 Specialist annuities provider JRP Group posted on Thursday an above-forecast 12 percent rise in operating profit on a pro-forma basis to 48 million pounds ($63.6 million) in the first half of 2016, boosted by the integration of a former rival.

JRP, which specialises in annuities for those who have medical conditions which reduce their life expectancy, was formed following the effective takeover of Partnership Assurance by Just Retirement in April.

The pro-forma basis combines the acccounts of the two companies from the start of the year, rather than from the completion of the merger, a company spokesman said.

Operating profit was forecast at 42 million pounds, according to a company-supplied poll.

The firm said its solvency ratio was 134 percent. A ratio of 100 percent means insurers have enough capital to meet underwriting, investment and operating risks.

JRP also upped its cost saving targets, to at least 45 million pounds on an annualised basis by end-2018, from a previously-announced 40 million pounds.

The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 1.1 pence, in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7553 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)