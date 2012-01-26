COLOMBO Jan 26 Group results for Sri Lanka's top conglomerate and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, released on Thursday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q3 2012 Q3 2011

Net profit 2,733.4 1,757.1

Revenue 21,137.2 15,615.6

Earnings per share

(rupees, basic) 3.25 2.11

NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited.

John Keells Holdings is the market heavyweight on the Colombo Stock Exchange and is among the most liquid stocks on the bourse, making it a favourite of offshore investors. ($1=113.900 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)