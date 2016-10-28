MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican miner Penoles posted a 1.89 billion peso ($97 million) third quarter profit on Friday, a dramatic jump from the same period last year.

The miner net profit during the same period last year was just 155.643 million pesos.

($1 = 19.382 pesos at end of September)