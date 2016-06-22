LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Rothschild & Co reported record annual revenues in its financial advisory business on Wednesday but warned that repeating that result in the current financial year would prove a challenge.

In the 12 months to the end of March, advisory revenues rose 18% to 1.04bn, accounting for two thirds of the Paris-listed firm's revenues.

Overall revenues went up 13% to 1.59bn. The private wealth division, which has recently announced a merger with Marseilles-based Martin Maurel, saw revenues improve 13% to 379m.

That deal is expected to close by the end of the year and should mean revenues from that business rise next year.

Co-chief executives Nigel Higgins and Olivier Pecoux said they were confident they had the right strategy to develop the businesses despite the "volatile and uncertain" economic environment.

A key area of focus is the US, where Rothschild has been less dominant than in its European heartland. "In the US, we will continue to invest as there are interesting recruitment opportunities," said the bank.

Rothschild admitted the investment will reduce its profit margin in the advisory business in the short term. Staff costs increased 16% across the group last year to 954m, outstripping revenue growth.

Financing advisory on equity and debt capital markets, as well as debt restructuring, proved a tougher area with revenues falling 5% to 277m because of lower market activity.

In the current financial year Rothschild is advising Bayer on its proposed US$62bn offer for US seed maker Monsanto, the largest transaction announced so far this year.

Overall the bank remains cautious. "The macroeconomic environment remains volatile and our businesses, which rely on more stable economic and financial markets, face tough challenges," Rothschild said. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)