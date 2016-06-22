LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Rothschild & Co reported record
annual revenues in its financial advisory business on Wednesday
but warned that repeating that result in the current financial
year would prove a challenge.
In the 12 months to the end of March, advisory revenues rose
18% to 1.04bn, accounting for two thirds of the Paris-listed
firm's revenues.
Overall revenues went up 13% to 1.59bn. The private wealth
division, which has recently announced a merger with
Marseilles-based Martin Maurel, saw revenues improve 13% to
379m.
That deal is expected to close by the end of the year and
should mean revenues from that business rise next year.
Co-chief executives Nigel Higgins and Olivier Pecoux said
they were confident they had the right strategy to develop the
businesses despite the "volatile and uncertain" economic
environment.
A key area of focus is the US, where Rothschild has been
less dominant than in its European heartland. "In the US, we
will continue to invest as there are interesting recruitment
opportunities," said the bank.
Rothschild admitted the investment will reduce its profit
margin in the advisory business in the short term. Staff costs
increased 16% across the group last year to 954m, outstripping
revenue growth.
Financing advisory on equity and debt capital markets, as
well as debt restructuring, proved a tougher area with revenues
falling 5% to 277m because of lower market activity.
In the current financial year Rothschild is advising Bayer
on its proposed US$62bn offer for US seed maker Monsanto, the
largest transaction announced so far this year.
Overall the bank remains cautious. "The macroeconomic
environment remains volatile and our businesses, which rely on
more stable economic and financial markets, face tough
challenges," Rothschild said.
