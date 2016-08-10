LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Rothschild & Co said it is "cautious
for the rest of the financial year" about its global advisory
business after the UK electorate voted to leave the European
Union, despite reporting a 15% rise in revenues to 240.3m
during its first quarter.
"It is challenging to forecast the outlook for the remaining
nine months of the current financial year, especially for our
global advisory business," said the Paris-based firm. However,
Rothschild said it had a decent slate of potential business.
"Our pipeline remains strong notwithstanding the potential
effects of Brexit, reflecting our extensive international
footprint and broad sector coverage," it said in the statement
covering the three months to the end of June.
Rothschild's performance compared well with peers. The five
largest US investment banks said their advisory revenue rose
3.7% on average during the quarter. The best performances came
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, up 20%, and Morgan Stanley,
ahead by 18% year-on-year.
Direct rival Lazard had a worse quarter, showing a 9% fall
in its financial advisory revenues to US$287m, against a strong
period a year ago. Both Lazard and Rothschild include debt
restructuring advice as well as M&A and equity advisory in this
division.
However, Rothschild's 15% increase was not as strong as
Evercore, which saw advisory revenues rise 49% year-on-year to
US$257m. It did better than Moelis which said revenues only rose
5% to US$132m.
The figures reflect a 23% drop in the number of completed
global M&A transactions in the period from a year earlier,
according to Moelis. European banks bore the brunt of this
downturn; Deutsche Bank said its advisory revenues halved to
74m in the three months to June 30.
Overall underwriting and advisory revenues dropped 12% for
all European banks. Barclays bucked the trend with a 7% rise in
banking - which includes advisory and underwriting fees - to
£622m, one of its best quarters ever.
Rothschild is looking to boost its US business. It has
recently hired two former UBS bankers, James Neissa and Lee
LeBrun, to lead its North American business after current leader
Steve Ledoux stepped down.
Neissa was most recently joint global head of investment
banking at UBS and a member of the global executive committee.
He had also served as co-head of global M&A at UBS, based in
London and New York, where he helped build the bank's US M&A
franchise.
The firm is advising German chemicals group Bayer on its
proposed US$64bn acquisition of US seed maker Monsanto.
Rothschild, being based in Paris but with a substantial
operation in London, is not worried about Brexit affecting its
overall business.
"With regard to the impact on our operational structure,
Rothschild & Co is regulated to varying degrees in a number of
countries both within and outside the European Union and
although some organisational changes may be required up to and
following Brexit, we do not expect these to have a material
impact on our business," said the firm.
Including fees from asset management, Rothschild's total
revenues rose 15% to 390.2m. The group did not report expenses
and profit figures for the first quarter.
